During a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, it emerged several organisations had not picked up on the problem, despite autistic Matthew, aged 22, having stopped using their services, and Sheffield Council had not replaced a social worker who had been visiting him.

The court heard Matthew had at one stage attended Hillsborough College, where there was surprise when his parents pulled him out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Hewitt, 43, and her husband Craig Hewitt, 42, both of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, were both found guilty yesterday of causing/allowing serious injury to a vulnerable adult and false imprisonment. Sheffield Council has ordered a review into how any warning signs were missed

He was supposed to be attending the Burton Street Centre - but did not attend.

Matthew went briefly to the Blossom View respite care centre in High Green, but his parents withdrew him.

And Sheffield City Council had a social services visitor who was training to be a social worker who visited Matthew’s family regularly to establish what their needs were. But during the case it emerged she left the job and was not replaced by the council.

John Macilwraith, Sheffield Council’s executive director for people services, said: “This is an incredibly sad case and our thoughts go out to the victim.

“Since this case came to our attention we have begun a full review in order to learn any lessons and we will implement any changes required.

“We will do all we can to provide the victim with the support he deserves going forward and will do all that we can, working with our partners, to ensure that situations like this are not repeated.”

Craig Hewitt and Lorna Hewitt

A jury yesterday found Craig Hewitt, aged 42, and Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, guilty of falsely imprisoning Matthew, Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son in their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period. They were also convicted of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm between the same dates.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, claimed if Craig and Lorna Hewitt had not cancelled the respite care he received at Blossom View, High Green, Sheffield, he would never have ended up in hospital fighting for his life.

Hillsborough College was shocked when the Hewitts withdrew him, according to Mr Campbell, with a plan for him to go to Burton Street Centre.