Craig Hewitt, aged 42, was found guilty yesterday along with his wife, Lorna, 43, of false imprisonment.

The pair, from Walkley Road, Walkley, were also convicted of causing or allowing serious injury to a vulnerable adult.

Lorna’s autistic son, Matthew Langley, 22, was so malnourished his bones were visible through his skin when his plight was discovered.

Craig Hewitt used to run a ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ style group in Walkley.

He set up a Facebook page, which changed its name over the years and was last known as Walkley Crime Group.

In it, Craig and other members shared information about crimes and suspicious behaviour in Walkley.

It has been inactive for nearly a year.

Police officers launched an investigation when Matthew collapsed at home and paramedics were called at 1.55am on June 2, 2021.

Despite being 6ft tall, he weighed only six stone and was covered in bruises and abrasions.

His fingernails and toenails were so long they were causing him pain, his hair was long and unkempt and his teeth were severely stained with orange plaque, according to South Yorkshire Police.

The force said he was so unwell when he arrived at hospital that he was taken straight into intensive care.

He has since made a full recovery.

Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was an horrific case in which the victim could well have lost his life as his organs were shutting down. He had to be placed into intensive care in a life-threatening condition. Thankfully he has since made a full recovery and is now getting the support and care he needs.

“The investigation was a long and complex one but both have now been brought to justice and have time in jail to consider the consequences of their actions.

“It wasn’t just the force involved in this complex investigation. Plenty of partner agencies played a part in getting us here. Schools, numerous medical experts from hospital and respite care providers, among others, all spent a lot of time helping with this case.”