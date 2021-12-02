Craig Hewitt, aged 42, and Lorna Hewitt, aged 43, of Walkley Road, Walkley, Sheffield, have both denied falsely imprisoning Mrs Hewitt’s 22-year-old son Matthew Langley in the attic of their family home and neglecting him during a seven-month period.

Nicholas Campbell QC, prosecuting, said an ambulance was called to the home in the early hours of June 2, 2020, where Matthew Langley was found seriously underweight and dehydrated with his life hanging in the balance.

Craig Hewitt and Lorna Hewitt, who have a family, have pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment from between November, 2019, to June 2, 2020. Both defendants have also pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious harm between the same dates.

Matthew, who is autistic and has suffered with irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, arthritis and learning difficulties, had weighed only 39kg when he was found, according to Mr Campbell, but seven months before in November, 2019, he had weighed 53.6kg. Mr Campbell said Matthew has since made a physical recovery.

Craig Hewitt told police Matthew was being fed and he claimed there were locks on doors because their home used to be student accommodation. He also claimed Matthew had only been locked in at night so he did not set off security alarms. Lorna Hewitt gave no comment answers to police questions.

The trial began on Monday, November 29, and has been scheduled to last three weeks.