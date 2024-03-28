Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gang of masked men armed with hammers and crowbars robbed a terrified woman in her South Yorkshire home.

The incident took place in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon, say South Yorkshire Police, who have launched an investigation to find the raiders.

Police said in a statement: "On Tuesday 26 March at 3.55pm, it is reported that a robbery took place at the home of a woman on Herringthorpe Grove.

Herringthorpe Grove, Picture: Google

"It is reported that a group of men in masks entered the property with hammers and crowbars and demanded money from the victim. It is then reported that a mobile phone, bank card and a small amount of cash was taken."

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time with information CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Contact officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 617 of March 26, 2024, when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can log onto the force's online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously.