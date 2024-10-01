Mary and Bryan Andrews: Inquest reopens into tragic deaths of Sheffield couple killed by their own son

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The inquest into the tragic deaths of a married couple who were killed by their son during a ‘psychotic episode’ has resumed in Sheffield today.

Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found fatally injured with stab wounds at their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on November 27, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their son, James Andrews, known as Duncan, was indefinitely detained at Rampton Hospital in July 2023 after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Some of the floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022Some of the floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022
Some of the floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022

When Duncan was sentenced, his sisters, Sally and Lucy Andrews, said they believed that their parents could still be alive if he had been properly diagnosed and treated for his mental health problems.

Senior coroner Ms Tanyka Rawden resumed the inquest into the deaths this morning (October 1) at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

It is listed to take place over two days.

Related topics:Sheffield