Mary and Bryan Andrews: Inquest reopens into tragic deaths of Sheffield couple killed by their own son
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found fatally injured with stab wounds at their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on November 27, 2022.
Their son, James Andrews, known as Duncan, was indefinitely detained at Rampton Hospital in July 2023 after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
When Duncan was sentenced, his sisters, Sally and Lucy Andrews, said they believed that their parents could still be alive if he had been properly diagnosed and treated for his mental health problems.
Senior coroner Ms Tanyka Rawden resumed the inquest into the deaths this morning (October 1) at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.
It is listed to take place over two days.