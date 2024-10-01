Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inquest into the tragic deaths of a married couple who were killed by their son during a ‘psychotic episode’ has resumed in Sheffield today.

Mary and Bryan Andrews, aged 76 and 79, were found fatally injured with stab wounds at their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on November 27, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their son, James Andrews, known as Duncan, was indefinitely detained at Rampton Hospital in July 2023 after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the floral tributes left to Bryan and Mary Andrews in Terrey Road, Totley following their deaths on Sunday, November 27, 2022

When Duncan was sentenced, his sisters, Sally and Lucy Andrews, said they believed that their parents could still be alive if he had been properly diagnosed and treated for his mental health problems.

Senior coroner Ms Tanyka Rawden resumed the inquest into the deaths this morning (October 1) at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre.

It is listed to take place over two days.