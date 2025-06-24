Man with "lucky" and "pistol" neck tattoos is wanted over assault & has links to Sheffield, say police
29-year-old Mark Warren is wanted by police over an assault alleged to have occurred in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, June 24, 2025) launched a public appeal in a bid to locate Warren - but have warned people not to approach him if they see him.
A force spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Warren recently, or knows where he may be staying.
“Warren, who is from the Bradford area but has links to Sheffield, is described as a white man, of average build, 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown hair and usually has stubble or a beard.
“Warren has the word ‘Lucky’ tattooed on the front of his neck, a tattoo of a pistol on the right side, and a tattoo of the name ‘Ellie Mae’ on the left side.
“He also has a tattoo of a flower on his hand.
“If you see Warren, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”
If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police online or by calling 101.
Please quote investigation number 14/106407/25 when you get in touch.