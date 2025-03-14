A killer who claimed the life of a much-loved man who moved to Sheffield for a “better life” will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

Mark Ross, aged 32, was today handed a life sentence, where a judge set the minimum number of years he must spend locked up at 30 before he can be considered for parole.

He was found guilty of the murder of Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, earlier this week following a trial and discovered his fate today.

Claudiu, orignally from Romania, was working as an Amazon delivery driver in Leeds when tragedy struck in August last year.

He had been delivering a package when Ross jumped into the driver’s seat of Claudiu’s silver Ford Transit Cargo van.

Desperate not to lose his van or parcels - effectively his livelihood - Claudiu grabbed hold of the passenger side door as Ross sped away - reaching speeds of 60mph.

He clung to the open door with his feet scraping along the road as Ross erratically swerved the van around at speed. Shocked witnesses heard Claudiu shouting for help.

Ross said he had hoped to sell the van to pay off his £4,000 drugs debts.

Jailing Ross today, Judge Mr Justice Goss said: " Claudiu Carol Kondor must have been terrified in the last 45 seconds of his life as you ignored his pleas to stop and drove faster, dragging him along the road, causing him mental and physical suffering."

After Ross was found guilty, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “Claudiu was a decent hard-working man and it’s clear he was determined not to let Ross take his livelihood. For half a mile he bravely clung to the open door as Ross swerved the van around at speed before deliberately crashing leaving him fatally injured.

“Claudiu came to the UK from Romania to make a better life for himself. He was described by his work colleagues as being not just a dedicated and valued member of their team but a friend and a confidant. He was also a familiar friendly face to the many people he delivered to.

“His partner, who had also come to the UK for work, has since returned to Romania now seeing no future here. She and Claudiu’s family have been left utterly devastated by his death.

“It is truly heart-breaking that the life of an honest hard-working man has been snatched away by the cruel and callous actions of Mark Ross.”

