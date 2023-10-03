News you can trust since 1887
Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, due in court this morning charged over death of Sheffield grandmother hit by own car

Marcia Grant has been remembered as a 'warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community'.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 05:44 BST
A boy charged in connection with the death of a beloved Sheffield grandmother, who died after being hit by her own car, is set to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Marcia GrantMarcia Grant
Marcia Grant

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered a plea of not guilty to the murder of Marcia Grant during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2023.

Mrs Grant, aged 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023.

The boy, who was aged 12 at the time of Mrs Grant's death, appeared in front of high court judge Mrs Justice Lambert to enter the plea, and a trial date was subsequently fixed for October 2, 2023.

However, the trial did not start yesterday, and the boy is now listed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, October 3, 2023) for another plea hearing.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident outside Mrs Grant’s house on April 5, 2023, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

