News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
2 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Manvers Lake Rotherham: 'Sex assault' sparks search for man and woman walking dog

An alleged sexual assault is under investigation at a popular South Yorkshire beauty spot, say police.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

South Yorkshire Police today appealed for help to trace a man and woman they believe may have seen the incident at Manvers Lake, Rotherham.

The force said in a statement: “It is alleged that on Monday February 6 at around 4pm, a woman was sat on a park bench at Manvers Lake when a man known to her sexually assaulted her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It has been reported to officers that a man and woman were in the vicinity at the time, walking their dog. The couple are described as aged in their 20s. The woman had long brown straight hair, that was worn down. Their dog is described as a brown and white springer spaniel. Officers are keen to speak to the couple as they may have information that can assist with their enquiries.”

Most Popular
An alleged sexual assault is under investigation at Manvers Lake, say police. File picture for illustration purposes shows a South Yorkshire police officerAn alleged sexual assault is under investigation at Manvers Lake, say police. File picture for illustration purposes shows a South Yorkshire police officer
An alleged sexual assault is under investigation at Manvers Lake, say police. File picture for illustration purposes shows a South Yorkshire police officer

Witnesses call 101 quoting incident 10 of February 10 2023 or log into the police online portal.