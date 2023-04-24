The force said in a statement: “It is alleged that on Monday February 6 at around 4pm, a woman was sat on a park bench at Manvers Lake when a man known to her sexually assaulted her .

“It has been reported to officers that a man and woman were in the vicinity at the time, walking their dog. The couple are described as aged in their 20s. The woman had long brown straight hair, that was worn down. Their dog is described as a brown and white springer spaniel. Officers are keen to speak to the couple as they may have information that can assist with their enquiries.”