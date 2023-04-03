The popular Open Water Swimming Festival run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK is to be held in South Yorkshire for the first time.

This year, the festival will take place at Manvers Lake, Rotherham, on Sunday, June 4. Tickets to participate are available now and range from £10-£30, dependent on distance chosen.

Events consist of 1,600, 800 or 400 metre swims for those aged 16 and over, as well a 200 metre swim for those aged 10 and over, and a ‘Rookie Splash’ for those under 10 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Heard, charity director at RLSS UK, said: “The Open Water Festival is suitable for all ages and abilities. The swim events will take place one after the other and are a great way to get the whole family involved in open water swimming.

Most Popular

The Royal Life Saving Society UK will be holding its annual Open Water Festival this year in Rotherham, for the first time.

“We have seen open water swimming increase in popularity over recent years and events such as ours allow open water swimming to happen in a fun but safe environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to encourage anyone to attend the event who is interested in open water swimming and would like to find out more, as well as the seasoned pros.”

Entrants to the event will receive a swim hat, goody bag and medal for taking part. Additionally, certificates will be awarded to first, second and third place winners in a presentation ceremony at the end of each swim.

Lee Heard added: “Water safety is of course a priority for us, and trained lifeguards and safety measures will be in place throughout the day to ensure everyone is able to enjoy the event safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Life Saving Society UK will be holding its annual Open Water Festival at Manvers

“There are a number of ways you can prepare for your open water swim and our ‘Sponge to Plunge’ programme is a perfect way to help you adjust to the cold temperatures.”

Entry to the event site is free for spectators and there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained on the water’s edge with refreshments, facepainting, a raffle and water rescue demonstrations from the Manvers Lake Bears (Newfoundland dogs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild swimming community ‘The Bluetits Chill Swimmers’ will also be attending the event, with their founder Sian Richardson leading the warm-up. Sian was recently included within BBC Woman’s Hour’s Power List of 2023.