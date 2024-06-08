Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Brothers jailed at Sheffield Crown Court over incident which caused head injuries needing hospital treatment

Robbers stamped on their victim in a violent attack at near a Sheffield shopping centre, leaving him with head injuries that needed hospital treatment

Brothers Kirk and Marshall Proverbs continuously stamped on their victim in Manor Park Centre, Sheffield, on March 25, 2022, heard Sheffield Crown Court.

Between kicking their victim, the pair searched the victim’s pockets stealing £100 in the process. During the attack, in a bid to further intimidate and embarrass the victim, Kirk Proverbs, 22, forced him to repeat his name.

Kirk Proverbs was jailed for four years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Police said this act was vital in enabling officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield Neighbourhood Team to identify the brothers. Using the name the victim was made to repeat, officers worked quickly to identify Kirk and Marshall as the perpetrators.

The pair were then positively identified by the victim.

Kirk Proverbs was jailed for four years on Monday (June 3) at Sheffield Crown Court. Proverbs, of Raeburn Way, near Herdings Park, was sentenced for his role in the assault and robbery, as well as unrelated charges for the handling of stolen goods and the attempted theft of a motor vehicle. He was also given a five-year restraining order.

Marshall Proverbs was sentenced on the same day at the same court. The 20-year-old, of Revill Lane, Woodhouse, was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and was given a restraining order.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Sue Fox from the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Team said: “This was a brutal unprovoked attack that not only left the victim injured but also humiliated by Kirk and Marshall Proverbs.