Manor Oaks Place knife attack: Man taken to hospital after police called to Wybourn, Sheffield
A man has been taken to hospital with knife wounds following a 'disturbance' on a Sheffield estate in the early hours today.
Police were called at around 3.30am this morning, Sunday, March 24, to Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn.
What did police say?
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "It is reported that a large group of people were leaving a property and a disturbance occurred.
"A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to the face. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."
The force added in the statement, issued shortly before 1pm today, that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident and enquiries remained ongoing.
Manor Oaks Place was initially closed between Boundary Road and Manor Oaks Close, according to reports, but when The Star visited the scene at around 1.30pm only the section between Boundary Road and Outram Road remained shut.
Woman woken by 'lots of screaming'
A solitary police car was still at the scene, with one officer present.
Most residents we spoke to said they had not heard or seen anything but one woman described being woken by 'lots of screaming'.
She said of life on the estate: "It's not bad. I was born and bred here. It's alright. I keep myself to myself."
Another woman said the area was 'usually alright and quiet', while a man said it was 'like any other estate'.