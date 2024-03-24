Manor Oaks Place knife attack: Man taken to hospital after police called to Wybourn, Sheffield

One woman described being woken this morning by 'lots of screaming'
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
A man has been taken to hospital with knife wounds following a 'disturbance' on a Sheffield estate in the early hours today.

Police were called at around 3.30am this morning, Sunday, March 24, to Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn.

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, was sealed off by police following a 'disturbance' which left a man in hospital with knife wounds to his face on Sunday, March 24Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, was sealed off by police following a 'disturbance' which left a man in hospital with knife wounds to his face on Sunday, March 24
What did police say?

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "It is reported that a large group of people were leaving a property and a disturbance occurred.

"A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to the face. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."

The force added in the statement, issued shortly before 1pm today, that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident and enquiries remained ongoing.

Manor Oaks Place was initially closed between Boundary Road and Manor Oaks Close, according to reports, but when The Star visited the scene at around 1.30pm only the section between Boundary Road and Outram Road remained shut.

Woman woken by 'lots of screaming'

Police were called to Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, at around 3.30am on Sunday, March 24Police were called to Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, at around 3.30am on Sunday, March 24
A solitary police car was still at the scene, with one officer present.

Most residents we spoke to said they had not heard or seen anything but one woman described being woken by 'lots of screaming'.

She said of life on the estate: "It's not bad. I was born and bred here. It's alright. I keep myself to myself."

Another woman said the area was 'usually alright and quiet', while a man said it was 'like any other estate'.

