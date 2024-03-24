Manor Oaks Place Wybourn: Road in Sheffield closed due to police incident

CSI officers are reportedly at the scene
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 12:36 GMT
A road in Sheffield has been closed due to a 'police incident', with CSI officers reportedly at the scene.

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, has been shut in both directions between Boundary Road and Manor Oaks Close, according to the AA Traffic News website.

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, has been closed due to a police incident
Reports on social media suggest the road has been closed since the early hours of this morning, Sunday, March 24, with people saying CSI officers are at the scene.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

The AA said that a detour is in operation, with the number 56 bus route being affected.

First South Yorkshire said that number 56 buses were being diverted via Maltravers Terrace, Maltravers Road and Whites Lane, and were unable to operate to the Wybourn Terminus.

