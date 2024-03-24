Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in Sheffield has been closed due to a 'police incident', with CSI officers reportedly at the scene.

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, has been shut in both directions between Boundary Road and Manor Oaks Close, according to the AA Traffic News website.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, has been closed due to a police incident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports on social media suggest the road has been closed since the early hours of this morning, Sunday, March 24, with people saying CSI officers are at the scene.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.

The AA said that a detour is in operation, with the number 56 bus route being affected.