South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to track down 19-year old Callom Taylor, who is wanted in connection to a number of violent incidents which have taken place in Gleadless in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, January 19, just before 6pm, officers received a call from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a man was stabbed outside a block of flats on Blackstock Road, Gleadless.

Police say this follows a series of three violent incidents which have taken place since November 9.

Police have launched a manhunt following a stabbing on Blackstock Road in Sheffield – which follows a string of other violent incidents. Pictured is Callom Taylor who is wanted by police.

None of the victims have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

All of the attacks are believed to be targeted, according to the police

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, district commander for Sheffield, said: "Significant enquiries are underway with a dedicated team of officers to trace Taylor in connection to these serious incidents.

“Extensive work has been taking place behind the scenes and we are now asking for the public's help to trace this individual. We know there will be members of the Gleadless community who know where he is and we urge them to pass on what they know, either to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Chief Supt Hemsley added: “I understand the local community in Gleadless will be concerned and I'd like to assure you that we are doing all we can to take robust action. High visibility patrols will be carried out in the local area today - our officers are there to make you feel safe and if you have any worries please do not hesitate to speak to them.”

Officers are warning the public that if anyone sees Taylor, they should not approach him but instead they should dial 999 immediately.

Anyone who has any other information which could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 983 of January 19, or to report online at southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/