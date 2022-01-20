The resident, who did not want to be identified, said the pathway, located underneath the Sheffield Parkway beside the canal off South Quay Drive, is now home to an abundance of drug paraphernalia.

Discarded needles, broken glass and burnt debris have now become an almost daily sight, he said.

And number of complaints have been made to Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police but the problem still exists.

The underpass under Parkway off South Quay Drive has now become a haven for drug users, said a resident. Discarded needles can be seen in this picture.

The resident, who uses the underpass on a daily basis to get to and from work, said he first made the shocking discovery about three months ago, which he immediately reported to the authorities.

He said: “I gave all the photos to them after that and it was cleared. Second time around, it wasn't. And now when we go again, it's still there, only worse.

“This seems to be an ongoing thing. I've asked the police so they could send their neighbourhood officers to come and have a look and speak to the council.

“This cannot be left as it is, it needs to be fixed because this path is also used by parents with pushchairs, what if the needles get in the tyres?

The underpass under Parkway off South Quay Drive is normally used by pedestrians to get to the city centre.

“The kids running around might also step on the needles.”

In response, Sheffield City Council said they are working to tackle the issue.

Councillor Alison Teal, Executive Member for Sustainable Neighbourhoods, Wellbeing, Parks and Leisure, said: “We have asked outreach workers from our drug and alcohol team to visit the site to see what can be done to tackle this issue.

“The council and other partners have a regular multi-agency meeting focused on tackling needle waste and will discuss this location at the next meeting.

“To protect vulnerable people and provide valuable support to drug users the city has a Safer Sheffield Crime and Disorder Partnership which brings together the council, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, health service and probation services.”