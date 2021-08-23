Man with serious head injuries following assault in Sheffield dies

An investigation was launched by police following reports that a man had been attacked outside the One Stop on Halifax Road in Parson Cross at around 9pm on Sunday (August 8).

The man suffered serious head injuries during the incident and was later taken to hospital, where he sadly died last Wednesday (August 18).

BBC reported that the post mortem carried out on Friday (August 20) was inconclusive, with further investigation required.

Two men, aged 20 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident remain on police bail.

A 27-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further police action.