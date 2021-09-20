Man who was knocked from motorbike in Sheffield robbery remains in hospital

It is reported around 5.20am on Friday (17 September) the victim was on his way to work when he was knocked off his motorbike by a car.

One of the offenders then got out of the car and rode off on the motorbike down Wood Lane in the direction of Middlewood Road. The car also fled the scene.

The car is described as a dark coloured, five-door vehicle, believed to have three people inside.

Wood Lane was shut by police after a motorcyclist was reportedly knocked off his bike before it was stolen from him

The motorcyclist suffered leg injuries in the incident and remains in hospital.

Officers are now asking anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured car in convoy with an orange 125cc motorbike at around 5.20am in Wood Lane or the surrounding areas to assist them in their investigation.