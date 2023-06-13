News you can trust since 1887
Man who fled from Sheffield cannabis bust pictured with feet dangling out of window as cops make arrest

A man was pictured dangling out of a first-floor window after allegedly fleeing from a Sheffield house where police found cannabis plants worth £200k.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST

The drugs bust at a house in Tinsley on Monday (June 12) uncovered a huge crop made up of 177 plants filling every room in the house. Photos shared by Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team show lamps, ducts and electrical wiring hanging from the ceiling where criminals had converted the home into a drug den.

But police also shared how a man reportedly attempted to flee from the building after they raided the home, before he was “quickly” detained by officers.

A photo shared by the team show a man’s feet dangling out of a ground-floor window with his ankles gripped by three officers as he was arrested. His torso is out of view in the photo.

A man who reportedly fled from a police drugs bust in Tinsley, Sheffield, was pictured being held by three cops with their feet dangling out of a window.A man who reportedly fled from a police drugs bust in Tinsley, Sheffield, was pictured being held by three cops with their feet dangling out of a window.
The crop of 177 cannabis plants reportedly has a street value of £177-£200k

177 plants were found across the house, with a street value of between £177k-£200k.177 plants were found across the house, with a street value of between £177k-£200k.
The man reportedly fled from the property and was "quickly" detained by officers.The man reportedly fled from the property and was "quickly" detained by officers.
