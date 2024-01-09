They were assured they would not be liable for costs whatever the outcome.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family who signed up with Sheffield firm SSB Law could be forced to sell their home to pay legal bills despite being told their case was ‘no win no fee’.

Yusuf Patel has been hit with a surprise ‘charging order’ on his house in connection with a claim for defective cavity wall insulation.

Yusuf Patel has been hit with a surprise ‘charging order’ on his house over a claim for defective cavity wall insulation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He signed up with SSB Law in 2020 and says he was assured he would not be liable for costs whatever the outcome.

But when the case was dismissed he received a demand for £27,495 to pay the insulation firm’s fees. In December, a court issued an interim charging order on his home. Failure to pay the debt puts it at risk.

He is believed to be among scores of ‘no win no fee’ SSB Law clients who have found themselves hit with costs. Last week, the company collapsed into administration with the loss of 192 jobs.

Mr Patel, who lives in Blackburn, said: "I can’t sleep and do my job because of the stress. How can I pay this debt? I am worried about losing my family house if the court approves a final charging order."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavity wall insulation was installed at his home in 2014, but it allegedly caused mould and damp. In February 2020 someone knocked on his door about the problem and he signed up with SSB Law.

The firm submitted a demand for £67,285 for loss and damages.

It also assured him he had 'Insurance to protect you from the other party’s costs should your claim fail'.

SSB Law chief executive Jeremy Brooke

SSB Law was based at Navigation House, South Quay Drive, Victoria Quays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Patel’s insulation was installed by Ececo Ltd. Its insurance company QBE and law firm DWF are taking action against him.

A QBE spokesperson said: "It is reported that some legal firms across the country have been encouraging homeowners to bring unsubstantiated claims relating to cavity wall insurance, with the unrealistic promise of financial recompense.