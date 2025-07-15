Man who allegedly absconded from prison due in Sheffield court over burglary and blade charges
Neil Trennan, of HMP Prison North Sea Camp, Lincolnshire, has been charged with escaping from lawful custody.
He has also been charged with a number of other offences, including aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.
The 60-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (July 15).
