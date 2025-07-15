Man who allegedly absconded from prison due in Sheffield court over burglary and blade charges

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:23 BST
A prisoner who allegedly absconded from prison has been charged by police.

Neil Trennan, of HMP Prison North Sea Camp, Lincolnshire, has been charged with escaping from lawful custody.

He has also been charged with a number of other offences, including aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Neil Trennan has been charged with escaping from lawful custody and a number of other offences. He is heading to Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today

The 60-year-old has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (July 15).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged with absconding from prison and a series of other offences.

“Neil Trennan, 60, of HMP Prison North Sea Camp, was charged with escaping from lawful custody, aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article.”

