Police issue photo of man wanted over sex attack on board train to Sheffield
A man is wanted by the police over a sexual assault on board a train to Sheffield.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:58 am
British Transport Police said that at around 8.30am on Thursday, February 10, a man sat next to as woman and stared at her.
READ MORE: Police seek help after man is knocked unconscious in Sheffield station attack on New Year’s Eve
A short time later he touched her inappropriately.
BTP said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.
“If you recognise him, or have any information, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 110 of 10/02/22.”