BTP officers want to trace this man over a sexual assault on board a train to Sheffield

British Transport Police said that at around 8.30am on Thursday, February 10, a man sat next to as woman and stared at her.

A short time later he touched her inappropriately.

BTP said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.