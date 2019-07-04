Man wanted over assault on woman in Rotherham

Police are trying to trace a man following an assault on a woman in Rotherham.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 17:46
Glynn Hopewell

Glynn Hopewell, aged 33, is wanted by police in connection with the assault which took place on Tuesday, June 7. 

Read More

Read More
READ MORE: Police hunt gang over Sheffield running shop burglary

It is reported that a woman was assaulted at an address on Town Lane, in Greasborough, leaving her requiring hospital treatment. 

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anyone with information as to whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting investigation number 14/92347/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.