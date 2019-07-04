Man wanted over assault on woman in Rotherham
Police are trying to trace a man after a woman was left needing hospital treatment following an assault n in Rotherham.
By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 17:46
Glynn Hopewell, aged 33, is wanted by police in connection with the assault which took place on Tuesday, June 7.
It is reported that a woman was assaulted at an address on Town Lane, in Greasborough, leaving her requiring hospital treatment.
Anyone with information as to whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police 101 quoting investigation number 14/92347/19.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.