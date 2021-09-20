Man wanted over arson attacks on Sheffield pub

Detectives investigating two suspected arson attacks on the same Sheffield pub have appealed for help to find this man.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 20th September 2021, 3:05 pm

Giovanni Bearder is wanted in connected with fires at the Sheaf House pub on Bramall Lane, which was reportedly set alight on Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.

Bearder, aged 23, is described as being slim and around 5ft9in.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 55 of August 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Givanni Bearder, 23, is wanted by police in connection with two suspected arson attacks on the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield

Read More

Read More
Killamarsh tragedy: Everything we know so far as murder probe continues after fo...