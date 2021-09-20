Man wanted over arson attacks on Sheffield pub

Giovanni Bearder is wanted in connected with fires at the Sheaf House pub on Bramall Lane, which was reportedly set alight on Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.

Bearder, aged 23, is described as being slim and around 5ft9in.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 55 of August 24.

