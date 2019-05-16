Man wanted over 10 shoplifting offences in Doncaster

A police search has been mounted for a man wanted over 10 shoplifting offences in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 13:46
Darren Anderson

Darren Anderson, aged 31, is believed to hold vital information about 10 offences committed between March and May.

He is believed to be staying in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 and quote  incident number 14/42941/19.