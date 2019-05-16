Attackers remain at large after knife attack on Sheffield estate
Attackers responsible for stabbing a man on a Sheffield estate in an attack carried out in broad daylight remain at large this morning.
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 09:27
Witnesses said five or six men attacked another man while he was sat in a Seat Leon in Palgrave Road, Parson Cross, yesterday afternoon.
They said the attackers jumped out of another car before targeting their 27-year-old victim, who was knifed in his leg and suffered facial injuries in the attack.
The injured man was taken to hospital but his wounds were not deemed to be life threatening.
Emergency services were deployed to the crime scene at 2.30pm.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.