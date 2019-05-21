Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over threats to kill
A renewed appeal for information has been made on the whereabouts of a man wanted over threats to kill in Barnsley.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 21 May, 2019, 13:07
Keighran Michael Green, aged 30, is also wanted for questioning over criminal damage in the town.
Officers believe he could hold vital information about the incident.
He is believed to frequent the Goldthorpe and Thurnscoe areas of Barnsley.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 14/34662/19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.