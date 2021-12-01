South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a man stole a box containing wedding cards, cash and vouchers from Whirlow Brook Hall, Whirlow, as a bride and groom celebrated their special day.

A thief walked into the venue on Ecclesall Road South at around 3.30pm on Saturday, November 13 and stole a number of cards, which contained cash and gift vouchers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over the theft of wedding cards from Whirlow Brook Hall, Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield

He is then believed to have left the scene in a purple Nissan Micra.

A CCTV image has been released of a man believed to hold vital information about the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/178908/21.