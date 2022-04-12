Man wanted by police over brawl between rival football fans at Sheffield railway station
Police are trying to trace a man following a brawl between football fans at Sheffield railway station.
British Transport Police said that at around 6pm on Saturday, March 5, two sets of football fans began shouting at each other on the station’s concourse.
A fight then broke out between the two groups, during which a number of punches were thrown, along with various objects.
Although no further details were provided, it is understood that the fight broke out following a heated match between Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, which saw a number of arrests made by the police.
More than 2,000 Owls fans were reported to have made the trip to Lincolnshire after Sheffield Wednesday sold out their ticket allocation.
Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 512 of 05/03/22.