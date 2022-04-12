British Transport Police said that at around 6pm on Saturday, March 5, two sets of football fans began shouting at each other on the station’s concourse.

A fight then broke out between the two groups, during which a number of punches were thrown, along with various objects.

Although no further details were provided, it is understood that the fight broke out following a heated match between Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, which saw a number of arrests made by the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now looking for a man pictured in this image following a brawl between rival football fans on March 5 at Sheffield railway station.

More than 2,000 Owls fans were reported to have made the trip to Lincolnshire after Sheffield Wednesday sold out their ticket allocation.

Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.