Man wanted by police for assault and other offences could be in South Yorkshire
A man wanted by police for assault and other offences could be in South Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to locate Luke Patrice, who comes from the Huddersfield area.
Kirklees CID have said they want to speak to anyone who has information about or who has seen Patrice, 31, who comes from the Golcar area of Huddersfield.
Detectives want to speak with him in connection with offences including assault committed across the West Yorkshire area.
There are suggestions that he may have fled to the South Yorkshire area and Sheffield in particular.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
PC Daniel Ashton of Kirklees CID, said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries to locate Luke Patrice who officers want to speak with in connection with ongoing investigations.
“Anyone who has information about him is asked to contact myself, PC 873 Ashton at Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190062981.
“Information can also be given online to West Yorkshire Police at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or in complete anonymity to the independent CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.