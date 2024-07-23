Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers in Rotherham have launched an investigation after a paving slab was used to attack an emergency vehicle at Rawmarsh police station.

It is reported a police van parked in the car park of Rawmarsh Police Station was damaged at 11pm on Friday, June 28, 2024. A paving slab was allegedly used to cause significant damage to the vehicle bodywork and glass.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify a man caught on CCTV as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Rotherham are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images after a paving slab was reportedly used to attack a police van. | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as white, aged between 25 and 30 years old and is 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/121057/24 when you get in touch.

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad