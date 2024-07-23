Man causes 'significant damage' to Rotherham police van in paving slab attack at police station
It is reported a police van parked in the car park of Rawmarsh Police Station was damaged at 11pm on Friday, June 28, 2024. A paving slab was allegedly used to cause significant damage to the vehicle bodywork and glass.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify a man caught on CCTV as he may be able to assist with the investigation.
The man is described as white, aged between 25 and 30 years old and is 5ft 8ins tall with brown hair. Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/121057/24 when you get in touch.
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org