Man traced over sexual assault on teenage girl at Sheffield Railway Station
Police are tracing a man in connection with a sexual assault on a teenage girl at Sheffield Railway Station.
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, October 12, at 6.30pm when a 14-year-old girl was boarding a train at the station when a man touched her inappropriately. British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of a man that they believe ‘may have information which could help their investigation’.
Read More
A force spokesperson said: “If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 514 of 12 October. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.