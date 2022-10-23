News you can trust since 1887
Fast-acting passengers spring into action after knifeman attacks person on packed Sheffield train

Fast-acting passengers sprung into action after a knifeman man was spotted attacking someone on a packed train.

By Lee Peace
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2022, 9:14am

British Transport Police tweeted details about the incident yesterday, which allegedly happened on Friday evening on a ‘Sheffield rush hour train’.

They tweeted: “Fast acting passengers on a Sheffield rush hour train yesterday evening alerted BTP to a man who had assaulted a passenger and who was in possession of a knife.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested by officers at scene for assault and affray. Investigation ongoing.”

