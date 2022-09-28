Police have launched an investigation after the incident which happened on Saturday, and which detectives say is being treated as suspected grievous bodily harm.

Officers conducting the enquiries say it was reported that a man assaulted another person at the junction of Aldwarke Lane and the entrance to Asda, in Rotherham, at around 11.50am on Saturday September 24.

A man was taken to hospital after reports that he was attacked next at the entrance of Asda at Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham

They say they immediately launched an investigation and that they have followed up a number of lines of enquiry as part of that, and added that they are now in a position to appeal for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm, but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Rotherham Det Cons Gemma Caffney, investigating, said: “This was an attack on a man in his 60s who was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are thankfully not extremely serious.

“We’re now asking that anyone with information or any footage comes forward as it may assist with our ongoing investigation.”

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Quote incident number 405 of 24 September.