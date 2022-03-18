Man suffers serious facial injuries after assault in toilets of Sheffield pub
A man was left with serious facial injuries after he was assaulted in the toilets of a Sheffield pub.
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:45 pm
At around 12.15am on February 12, the 22-year-old victim was attacked in the toilets of the Wagon and Horses pub at Market Place, Chapeltown.
He suffered serious facial injuries and South Yorkshire Police is now asking for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information can help officers with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident number 27 of February 27.