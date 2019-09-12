Man ‘stabbed nine times in legs and feet’ on major Sheffield road in row over drugs

Emergency services were called to Spital Street in Sheffield at around 2.15pm on Wednesday to reports of a stabbing, setting up a cordon covering a large part of Spital Hill.

A police spokesperson later said a 35-year-old man had been taken to hospital but that no arrests had been made. No information on the man’s condition has as yet been released.

A police cordon in place on Spital Hill in Sheffield.

The area in which the man was stabbed has become notorious for knife and drug crime with stabbings and police raids a regular occurrence.

One man, who didn’t want to be named, told The Star the victim and his assailant were both drugs dealers who had been fighting over customers.

“He stabbed him over £5 worth of weed and said ‘this area belongs to me’,” claimed the man.

“The big police sergeant raided the area last week so the dealers didn’t have much on them.

“One dealer went away and someone else started selling to his customer so he stabbed him nine times in the legs and feet to send a message. They are clever and don’t want to kill.

“There are no police patrols in this area. What we want is a small police station with two or three officers here who are armed.

“The road has been closed for three or four hours and people just want to get on with their lives. Children are scared, it is not safe for them.”

Shuk Din, from Burngreave, who was also waiting nearby, said the area was now ‘beyond a joke’.

He said: “I feel sorry for the police, as soon as they disappear it starts again. It is beyond a joke now.

“In the 80s it was much better. It had a reputation but nobody did this kind of thing.

“There are a lot of good people in this area but now it’s become the drug capital of Sheffield.

“They are outside Tesco, inside Tesco, in doorways. There is a lass here every day who sells her body for £3.