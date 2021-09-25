Forensic officers on scene as police tape off road in Sheffield

West Street is reportedly closed to traffic from 11.30pm but the nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

Forensic officers can also be seen investigating the street this morning.

The incident has forced tram services in the area to be diverted until further notice.

A police tape.

Following this, Stagecoach said its Blue Route running from Malin to Shalemoor and Halfway to Cathedral is affected.

Its Yellow Route service running from Middlewood to Shalesmoor and Meadowhall to Cathedral is also disrupted.

However, its Purple Route and Tram train service operates as normal.

Stagecoach said affected passengers can now use their tram tickets on First and Stagecoach buses to get to their destinations.

West Street remains closed to traffic this morning.