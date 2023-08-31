Sheffield Labour announces transport vision including better cycling routes, buses, trains and trams

Labour is urging other political parties to back its vision for transport as Sheffield Council develops a new strategy.

It wants to cut congestion and make journeys more affordable and safer and believes an ambitious strategy will attract investment from the private sector and national government.

Plans include expanding the tram network, reopening rail lines, bringing buses and trams back under public control, improving cycling and walking routes particularly with segregated cycle paths, tackling congestion, and more 20mph zones.

Rail plans include reopening lines to Stocksbridge, as well as along the Sheaf Valley and the Barrow Hill line through south-east Sheffield, with the potential for new stations including at Beighton. They also want to restore the direct rail link between Sheffield and Manchester airport.

The party will propose these plans in a motion put forward by councillors Ben Miskell and Craig Gamble Pugh at a full council meeting next Wednesday, September 6.

Coun Miskell said: “The people of Sheffield need a transport system that gets them from A-to-B quickly, safely and affordably. Upgrading our transport infrastructure is essential to grow Sheffield’s economy, tackle congestion, reduce emissions, improve air quality and improve physical health.

“There needs to be a firm plan to tackle congestion across the city, with a focus on hotspots, such as in parts of south-east Sheffield.

“Our ambitious plans come from listening to the people of Sheffield. As part of the development of the new transport strategy we want to see public consultation and involvement.”

The ideas put forward in the motion are either already in the works or have been mooted for some time.

For example, Oliver Coppard, mayor of South Yorkshire, is progressing work on bus franchising and bringing the trams back under public control.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley and shadow secretary for transport, said: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis and a climate crisis, it’s more important than ever that we have a decent, affordable and accessible public transport system and it is fantastic that Sheffield Labour have the vision to deliver this.

