Chief’s warning to crime gangs as police step up action on offenders in Mexborough

Criminal gangs operating in the Mexborough have been warned “they will get tired before we do” by Chief Constable Stephen Watson following a major initiative by his force to control problems in the community.

Senior officers are now meeting every 48 hours to discuss progress with the crackdown on criminals, who are largely know to police in the area.

Mexborough has been the focus of increased police activity for some time as a result of organised criminals targeting the district, including a group using the name Pitsmoor Shotta Boys.

Problems have been largely reduced but there has been a recent flurry of incidents, including guns being fired on two occasions.

That has resulted in high level police activity, with Mr Watson telling Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings at a meeting of his Public Accountability Board, where the force is held to account, “There is a real pace and tempo to what is going on.

“Since Friday, there have been 38 stop and searches, a vehicle has been searched, eight arrests and two vehicles seized. Two knives have been recovered and five warrants executed,” he said.

That work has resulted in six being people being charged.

“I hope that gives and indication of the vim and vigour police are putting in,” he said.

“My key message is, as we have been doing for the last couple of years, we are committed to sustaining what has happened. We will redouble our efforts. They will get tired before we do.”

Problems in Mexborough emerged during a period when South Yorkshire Police had disbanded neighbourhood teams, with organised gang members moving into the area from Sheffield.

Work has been going on for some time to control those offenders and the locals who have become involved on the peripheries of their activities, with some apparent success.

But problems have erupted in a way not seen recently, with police responding with robust action.

That involves increased patrols, with officers taking a ‘no tolerance’ approach to anti social behaviour.

Specialist units including roads police crews have also been called in to support work in the area.

The next step is to work with the community to gather more intelligence on the criminals involved and their habits, working in conjunction with the Crimestoppers charity.

Leaflets will be distributed among 25,000 households in the area, explaining to residents the sort of information which would help police and details of how they can most effectively pass it on.