Man seriously injured in assault outside Sheffield takeaway
Police in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Crookes.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 12:34 pm
It is reported that just after midnight on Sunday, July 4, a man in his 20s was left with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by two men outside the Cookies and Cream takeaway.
Officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you have any information contact 101 quoting incident reference: 14/101762/21.