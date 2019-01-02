Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri appears in court following pre-season brawl

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri will stand trial later this year for his role in a brawl following a pre-season friendly.

Forestieri, 28, of Chambers Grove, Chapeltown, denied using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday.

Fernando Forestieri in action. Picture: Steve Ellis

The offences were alleged to have taken place on July 24, last year, and relate to a brawl following a friendly match with Mansfield Town.

Forestieri failed to attend Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, December 28.

He was given unconditional bail until the trial on March 28.

In a statement, Sheffield Wednesday said: “It has come to the club’s attention that court proceedings were conducted [on Friday] involving Fernando Forestieri.

“We can confirm that neither the club, Forestieri nor his legal team were aware of this court date and thus the arrest warrant for his failure to attend court will not now be pursued and a new court date is to be arranged.”

Forestieri, who has notched three goals this season, has only started seven matches because of injury and suspension issues and has yet to play in a winning Wednesday team.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Police said: “A course of action has been agreed and the 28-year-old man will be attending court on a pre-arranged date.”