Man remanded in custody over rape of woman in Sheffield
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the rape of a woman in Sheffield.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 17 May, 2019, 10:08
Matthew Jowitt, aged 18, of Cartmell Road, Woodseats, is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman on grassland off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, at 9.30am on Tuesday.
He has been charged with two counts of rape and one sexual assault.
Read More
Read MorePolice call in volunteers to help look after front-line vehicles as more residents step up to help officers
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Jowitt appeared before Sheffield magistrates yesterday and has been remanded in custody.
He is due at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, June 13.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.