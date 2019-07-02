Inquest to be held into death of Sheffield man stabbed to death in city alleyway
An inquest is to be held into the death of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in a city alleyway –as his killer remains at large.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.
He was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died, with his family at his bedside, when his life support machine was switched off four days later.
Kavan’s killer is still at large.
Detectives believe he was killed during an altercation in which another man – 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah – was also injured.
Farrah was captured on CCTV turning up at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to the Broomhall area of Sheffield, returned to the hospital the following day but has not been seen since.
Detectives believe he could hold vital information about the killing and claim he is deliberately evading arrest.
A £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information is available for information leading to his arrest.
An inquest into Kavan’s death is to be held at the Medico Legal Centre, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, next Wednesday.
Anyone who sees Farrah should call 999 immediately.
To pass on any other information about Kavan’s death call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018
or call officers in the incident room direct on 01709 443507.
Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.