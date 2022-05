It is reported that at 5.40pm on Friday, March 4, the victim was followed into Doncaster Interchange by an unknown man, who then punched him in his face.

The victim, who is vulnerable, was left bruised.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault at Doncaster Interchange

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured, as he may be able to assist with enquiries.