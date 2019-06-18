Man on the run after police chase crash in Sheffield

A man is on the run after a crash during a police chase in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 07:01

Sam Inkles, aged 27, was involved in a crash with two parked vehicles on Southey Avenue, Southey, at around 10.35pm on Saturday, June 15.

Sam Inkles

Officers were following a Skoda he was driving, which crashed into a Ford transit van and a Volkswagen Polo.

When officers went to assist Inkles following the crash, he is said to have assaulted one of them.

A Taser was then deployed.

It is not known whether the device hit Inkles, who fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police believe Inkles may have suffered a head injury during the collision.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,035 of June 15.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.