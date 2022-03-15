Barez Ahmed, 21, formerly of Washington Road, Sharrow, stole over £300 after luring a young couple into a trap in Netherthorpe and threatening them by working with another unknown offender.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on Friday (March 11) how the victim and his girlfriend were walking home from a friend's house in the early hours of March 7, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barez Ahmad, 21, formerly of Washington Road, lured a couple into an alleyway and robbed them of £300.

Detective sergeant Matthew Penn of South Yorkshire Police said: “As they walked along Barber Road, they were beckoned into an alleyway by a man, who they thought needed help.

“Once in the alleyway, their exit was blocked by a second man. The men demanded money and made three transactions using the victim’s mobile phone, totaling just over £300.”

Shortly afterwards, Ahmad was identified from CCTV footage and arrested.

The 21-year-old initially pleaded guilty to one count of robbery – but the basis of this plea was rejected. A Newton hearing to establish the facts of the case was held and ruled in favour of the prosecution.

He was sentenced to 21 months behind bars.

DS Penn said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who responded in good faith to someone he thought needed help.

“We are committed to bringing offenders like him to justice and I hope the public are reassured by this result.”