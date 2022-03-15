Man locked up for robbing student after luring couple into Sheffield alleyway by asking for help
A man has been jailed for robbing a student in an alleyway off a major Sheffield road after pretending to ask for help.
Barez Ahmed, 21, formerly of Washington Road, Sharrow, stole over £300 after luring a young couple into a trap in Netherthorpe and threatening them by working with another unknown offender.
Sheffield Crown Court heard on Friday (March 11) how the victim and his girlfriend were walking home from a friend's house in the early hours of March 7, 2021.
Detective sergeant Matthew Penn of South Yorkshire Police said: “As they walked along Barber Road, they were beckoned into an alleyway by a man, who they thought needed help.
“Once in the alleyway, their exit was blocked by a second man. The men demanded money and made three transactions using the victim’s mobile phone, totaling just over £300.”
Shortly afterwards, Ahmad was identified from CCTV footage and arrested.
The 21-year-old initially pleaded guilty to one count of robbery – but the basis of this plea was rejected. A Newton hearing to establish the facts of the case was held and ruled in favour of the prosecution.
He was sentenced to 21 months behind bars.
DS Penn said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who responded in good faith to someone he thought needed help.
“We are committed to bringing offenders like him to justice and I hope the public are reassured by this result.”
The identity of the second offender who blocked the exit is unknown.