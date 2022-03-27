Man left fighting for life after collision in Rotherham

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after sustaining serious injuries following a road traffic collision in Rotherham yesterday afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:25 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:25 pm

Roads Policing Officers of South Yorkshire Police said they attended reports of a collision on Scotch Spring Lane involving a yellow Suzuki motorcycle at 2.48pm on Saturday (March 26).

The rider, a 39 year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Scotch Spring Lane, Rotherham

In a statement, the police said: “Officers are keen to understand the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, and those who may have dash-cam footage of the rider prior to the incident.”

The police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 562 of March 26, 2022, to assist them with their investigations.

