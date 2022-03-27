Man left fighting for life after collision in Rotherham

Roads Policing Officers of South Yorkshire Police said they attended reports of a collision on Scotch Spring Lane involving a yellow Suzuki motorcycle at 2.48pm on Saturday (March 26).

The rider, a 39 year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Scotch Spring Lane, Rotherham

In a statement, the police said: “Officers are keen to understand the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, and those who may have dash-cam footage of the rider prior to the incident.”