Police issue appeal to help find missing 41-year-old Rotherham man
South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing 41-year-old man from Rotherham who has been missing since Saturday.
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 7:30 am
Updated
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 7:30 am
Andrew, was last seen yesterday (26 March) in Denaby.
Andrew is described as being white, stocky build with a shaved head and a clean shaven face.
He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, jogging bottoms and boots.
Anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 792 of 26 March 2022.