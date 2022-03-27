Police issue appeal to help find missing 41-year-old Rotherham man

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing 41-year-old man from Rotherham who has been missing since Saturday.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 7:30 am
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 7:30 am

Andrew, was last seen yesterday (26 March) in Denaby.

Andrew is described as being white, stocky build with a shaved head and a clean shaven face.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, jogging bottoms and boots.

Anyone with information that can assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 792 of 26 March 2022.

