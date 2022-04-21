Man left bleeding after being pushed through pane of glass during house raid in Rotherham

A man was left bleeding after he was pushed through a pane of glass during a house raid in Rotherham.

Detectives investigating the incident at a property in Quarry Hill Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, are seeking witnesses, information and CCTV footage.

Just before midnight on Thursday, April 14, a 34-year-old man was inside his home when two intruders wearing balaclavas attacked him.

He suffered cuts to his face as well as a deep laceration to his leg.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking anyone who lives on this street and has CCTV, or anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone living in the area with ring doorbell footage who may have captured the two individuals that evening. Can you help? “

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,160 of April 14.