On December 18, 2021, just after midnight, a woman in her 30s was walking along Chequers Road in Doncaster when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man had unzipped his trousers and was exposing himself.

Can you identify this man?

It is alleged he grabbed the victim and held her against a wall while unfastening her trousers.

The victim was able to flee the scene and call for help. She was physically unharmed.

Detectives are now keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image released yesterday as they believe he holds vital information that can assist with their enquiries.

Police would like to speak to this man

While poor quality, it is hoped the image may jog someone's memory.

Detective Constable Caroline Thomas, who is investigating the incident, said: “Since the incident was reported we have worked with the victim and carried out extensive enquiries to find the man responsible.

“I understand this incident may cause concern to the local community but I would like to reassure you that we have and are committed to finding him.

“We have obtained CCTV footage and are now keen to identify the man in the images as we believe he can assist with our investigation.

“The man is described as mid-30s, of a medium build, with dark hair.

“If you recognise him please call 101 quoting incident number 477 of 19 December 2021.”